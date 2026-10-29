India-US trade deal: 'Farmers or domestic industry won't be compromised,' says Piyush Goyal

He added that India always prioritises its domestic interests before entering into any free trade agreement (FTA). “Imbalance agreements can never get you far,” he said.

Goyal also rejected criticism of the Modi government’s trade agreements, claiming that none of the eight FTAs signed under the government had faced any criticism or been found to have flaws. He alleged that some elements were attempting to politicise the proposed US trade deal.

Previously, Goyal said at the India-Netherlands Business Forum that both the countries have concluded most of the discussions for a proposed trade agreement and are now fine-tuning the pact.

“We have concluded most of the discussions and are fine-tuning the agreement,” the Union Minister said. He was in the Netherlands on an official visit, accompanying a business delegation.

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Under the India-US FTA framework announced in February this year, the US slashed tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Once the interim agreement is signed, tariffs on generic pharma, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will go down to zero.

India will also eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, such as dried distillers' grains, tree nuts and fruit. He said that the interim agreement fully protects the interests of Indian farmers.

On climate change, Goyal said the world must recognise the need for developing countries to have sufficient policy space and time to transition to cleaner energy sources.

He noted that developed countries had benefited from low-cost energy and said developing nations needed greater financial and technological support to meet climate commitments.

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Referring to the Paris climate agreement, Goyal said the world had agreed on a common response to climate change, with less-developed countries receiving longer transition periods. However, he argued that the promised funding and technology support had not materialised at the required level.