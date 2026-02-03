India-US trade deal: 'Masterclass in patient diplomacy,' says Zoho's Sridhar Vembu as Trump slashes tariffs from 25% to 18%

Sridhar Vembu, the Chief Scientist at Zoho, recently took to social media to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "patient diplomacy" after US President Donald Trump announced that he would reduce reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

"Masterclass in patient diplomacy," Vembu wrote on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Masterclass in patient diplomacy. https://t.co/OTPSy0CviM — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) February 3, 2026

Vembu, however, was not the only one ecstatic after the development.

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Planning Commission, wrote, "Bravo! Two of the world’s toughest negotiators come to an agreement. So, we have both the father and mother of all trade deals! Congratulations Prime Minister! India is unstoppable under your leadership!!"

Bravo! Two of the world’s toughest negotiators come to an agreement. So, we have both the father and mother of all trade deals! Congratulations Prime Minister! India is unstoppable under your leadership!! https://t.co/iqqeFuTlcs — Arvind Panagariya (@APanagariya) February 2, 2026

What exactly did Trump say?

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as "one of my greatest friends". Trump claimed that Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy much more from the United States and, most likely, Venezuela.

Advertisement

"He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%."

Soon after this, PM Modi said that the US has reduced tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent.

Modi wrote on X, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights."