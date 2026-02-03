India-US trade deal: Piyush Goyal likely to make statement in Parliament, say sources

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to make a statement in the Parliament on Tuesday on the India-US trade deal, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Goyal's statement would come after India and the US agreed on a trade deal, under which the Trump administration would slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Sources said that the minister is returning from Mumbai to Delhi to make the statement. "The commerce minister is likely to make a statement in the Parliament," the sources said.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties, including the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while demanding a discussion on the India-US trade deal.

After the zero hour, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of the trade deal and alleged that the information about the deal was coming from Washington instead of New Delhi.

Amid protests by the opposition, Leader of the House J P Nadda said that the US President was informed of the reduction in tariffs on Indian goods through a social media post, adding that Trump also spoke to PM Modi.

"I want to assure the house that the government is ready to discuss the Indo-US trade deal and provide all minute details of the deal. The government will come out with a suo motu statement on the trade deal," Nadda said.

Taking shots at the Congress-led opposition, Nadda said, "But this methodology is fatal for democracy and is the irresponsible behaviour of the Indian National Congress and the INDI alliance."

Targeting the Congress, he said, "You are an issueless party now. You have got no issues. This is very irresponsible behaviour, and in a way this is anti-national behaviour. It is anti-national," he said, adding that their frustration is being seen at every turn."

After Nadda's comments, all opposition members, except the TMC, staged a walkout in protest. TMC said that it staged a separate walkout on the treatment of families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Not just the Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha was also rocked by the noisy protests by opposition leaders over the India-US trade deal. As a result, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.