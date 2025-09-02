‘India, US will get this resolved’: Scott Bessent softens tone after Trump’s ‘one-sided’ jibe

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump called trade with India a “totally one-sided relationship,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck a markedly softer tone, expressing confidence that Washington and New Delhi “will get this solved.”

In an interview with Fox News, Bessent emphasized the strength of U.S.-India ties despite rising tensions over tariffs and energy policy. He said the two democracies share a strong foundation and are capable of resolving their differences.

Advertisement

Related Articles

But Bessent also pointed to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil as a growing concern. “The Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” he said.

Trump’s remarks, issued hours earlier, were more confrontational. He claimed that India sells “massive amounts of goods” to the U.S. but allows very little American access to its market. “Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades,” he wrote.

The U.S. has recently imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods due to what it views as a lopsided trade balance. A second 25% tariff followed after India refused to cut energy ties with Moscow, bringing the total duty to 50%.

Advertisement

Bessent also addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He described the event as “largely performative,” noting that it is a routine annual meeting.

“India is the most populous democracy in the world. Their values are much closer to ours than to China’s or Russia’s,” Bessent added.

The Treasury Secretary confirmed that “all options are on the table” as the U.S. continues weighing responses to Russian aggression — with India’s role in global energy flows now firmly under scrutiny.