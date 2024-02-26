'India have found a gem': Dhruv Jurel hailed for match-winning knock against England

Dhruv Jurel's much-needed 39-run knock and 72-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the sixth wicket helped India secure another win against England in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Chasing 192 to win, India at one point looked in a tight spot when they lost five wickets for just 120 runs. When Dhruv Jurel, who was playing his second test, came down to bat, India needed 72 runs to win the match while Shubman Gill was still in the middle.

Jurel, who scored an impressive 90 runs in the first inning, displayed great temperaments and batting skills in the second inning too, and kept taking singles and doubles - key to keep the scoreboard running especially at a time when runs are difficult to come by.

Jurel, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter, scored 39 runs off 72 deliveries with two fours while Gill made 52 off 124.

Tom Moody, former Australian cricketer, praised Jurel for saving the match for India. He said: "Dhruv Jurel is some player, India have found a gem. #temperament."

Former pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad said it was brilliant to see so many youngsters doing well. He said Rinku Singh has been "exceptional in limited overs cricket" and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been "brilliant in Test cricket". "Dhruv Jurel being mighty impressive, Sarfaraz having a good beginning to his career and Akash Deep showing some phenomenal skills on his first day in test cricket. Great pool of talent and hopefully many of them will have a great future ahead," he wrote.

After Jurel's 90-run knock in the first inning which brought down England's lead to just 46 runs, Virender Sehwag wrote: "No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temperament in a very difficult situation. Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes."

Former cricketer VVS Laxman, too, praised Jurel and called him one of the architects of India's win against England. "Another fantastic win for Team India, series done and dusted! So many architects of this triumph though the hero was young Dhruv Jurel. Shubman was brilliant in a tense chase while the experienced hands made their presence felt too at crucial stages! Terrific way for Akash Deep to start his career. A fascinating contest but India are deserved winners! #IndvsEng."

Michael Vaughan said that at the start, the pitch looked like it was going to be a shocker. "But I have to say it's turned out to be exactly what you want in a pitch. Great balance between Bat & Ball...well done to the ground staff in Ranchi."

Batting first, England put up 353 on the board in the first inning. India were off to a poor start and at one point lost 7 wickets for just 177 runs. Then came Jurel, who hit his maiden fifty to cut down England's first-innings lead to 46 runs. Jurel produced a career-best 90, while Kuldeep Yadav contributed with a crucial 28 runs. India were all out for 307.

India won the fourth test against England by 5 wickets.