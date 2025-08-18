'India wasn't 'cozying' up to China till now': Sr journalist slams Navarro, says we need to see what Beijing does next

Senior journalist Vikram Chandra on Tuesday took to social media to condemn White House trade advisor Peter Navarro's take on India's purchase of Russian oil. Besides Russian oil imports, Navarro said in his op-ed that India's close ties with Russia and China made it risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to New Delhi.

Chandra, who founded the online news portal Editorji, flagged the Trump administration's hypocrisy vis-à-vis India on the issue of Russian oil imports. He wrote that it remains to be seen what Beijing does next in its new chapter with India.

"India wasn't 'cozying' up to China till now. There was almost a consensus in India till a few short weeks ago that the future lay in a strategic partnership with the USA, and that China was the big enemy. Unfortunately, the breathtaking hypocrisy on view since May could have reversed that. Contrast Navarro's statements on India with Trump's red carpet for Putin himself, and the soft treatment being given to China. Let's see if China takes advantage of the opportunity over the next 2 weeks, and offers a big reset with India," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

In his op-ed, Navarro reiterated the claim that India's purchase of Russian oil were funding the Russia-Ukraine war. He also termed New Delhi's dependence on Moscow as "opportunistic and deeply corrosive of the world's efforts to isolate Putin's war economy".

Besides oil, Navarro said that Russia supplied around 36 per cent of India's total arms imports between 2020 and 2024. He also said that while India has signed deals with the US, France and Israel, they "often come with strings attached".

Citing India's demands for technology transfer and its condition to set up factories on Indian soil, the White House trade advisor said: "That blunts any benefit to reducing America's trade balance while it also risks transferring cutting-edge US military capabilities to an India now cozying up to both Russia and China."