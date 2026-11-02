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India will start exporting Vande Bharat trains in the next few years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will start exporting Vande Bharat trains in the next few years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Each time we manufacture a new version, we make improvements based on learnings from the previous versions, said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:48 AM IST
India will start exporting Vande Bharat trains in the next few years: Ashwini VaishnawVande Bharat trains will be exported soon, said Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will begin exporting complete Vande Bharat trains within the next three to four years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday, as he flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways was improving the indigenous train sets with every iteration and had already begun exporting some of their most technologically complex components, including propulsion systems and bogies, to Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy and the US.

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“With every version of the Vande Bharat train, we are improving. Each time we manufacture a new version, we make improvements based on learnings from the previous versions,” he said.

MUST READ | Bengaluru to Goa in 13 hours: New Vande Bharat express to pass through Western Ghats

“In the coming years, we will start exporting the full train as well,” he added, saying the trains reflected the government’s “Make in India” and Viksit Bharat vision, with their design and manufacturing largely carried out in the country.

The minister also announced that Karnataka’s next Vande Bharat Sleeper train would originate in Bengaluru, connect parts of North Karnataka towards Hubballi and then proceed to Pune and Mumbai.

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai service is expected to strengthen overnight connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The 16-coach train will cover 1,118 km in about 16 hours, reducing travel time by nearly eight hours, Union Minister of State V Somanna said.

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The train has 823 berths across fully air-conditioned coaches. Vaishnaw said the sleeper version included features for passengers using middle and upper berths, along with advanced couplers designed to minimise jerks and improve comfort.

The inaugural special departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 6.15 am on Monday.

DON'T MISS | Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key features

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Regular services will begin on November 2 from Mumbai and November 3 from Bengaluru. The Bengaluru-Mumbai train will operate six days a week, except Mondays, departing at 7:45 pm and arriving at 11:55 am the following day. The return service will leave Mumbai at 8.10 pm and reach Bengaluru at noon, except on Tuesdays.

The route will cover key centres including Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Guntakal, Solapur and Pune.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai service is India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, following the introduction of the Howrah-Kamakhya service earlier this year.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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