India will start exporting Vande Bharat trains in the next few years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

“With every version of the Vande Bharat train, we are improving. Each time we manufacture a new version, we make improvements based on learnings from the previous versions,” he said.

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“In the coming years, we will start exporting the full train as well,” he added, saying the trains reflected the government’s “Make in India” and Viksit Bharat vision, with their design and manufacturing largely carried out in the country.

The minister also announced that Karnataka’s next Vande Bharat Sleeper train would originate in Bengaluru, connect parts of North Karnataka towards Hubballi and then proceed to Pune and Mumbai.

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai service is expected to strengthen overnight connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The 16-coach train will cover 1,118 km in about 16 hours, reducing travel time by nearly eight hours, Union Minister of State V Somanna said.

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VIDEO | Bengaluru: "Vande Bharat train coaches, propulsion being exported to many countries including Switzerland, USA, France, in 4 years full trains also to be exported," says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2026

The train has 823 berths across fully air-conditioned coaches. Vaishnaw said the sleeper version included features for passengers using middle and upper berths, along with advanced couplers designed to minimise jerks and improve comfort.

The inaugural special departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 6.15 am on Monday.

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Regular services will begin on November 2 from Mumbai and November 3 from Bengaluru. The Bengaluru-Mumbai train will operate six days a week, except Mondays, departing at 7:45 pm and arriving at 11:55 am the following day. The return service will leave Mumbai at 8.10 pm and reach Bengaluru at noon, except on Tuesdays.

The route will cover key centres including Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Guntakal, Solapur and Pune.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai service is India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, following the introduction of the Howrah-Kamakhya service earlier this year.