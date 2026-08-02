Indian Army rolls out indigenous XWG diesel to keep tanks moving at -42°C. Why it matters

Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) diesel is a specially formulated, low-temperature fuel designed to overcome the physical limitations of standard fuel formulations in extreme cold. Conventional diesel contains paraffin wax that crystallizes at freezing temperatures, causing the fuel to gel, clog filters, and stall engines.

XWG diesel addresses this with a pour point of -42°C — allowing it to remain completely fluid in sub-zero conditions — and a flash point of around 50°C to maintain operational safety.

Jointly developed by the Indian Army and domestic oil marketing companies in less than a year, the fuel ensures uninterrupted operations for combat and logistics fleets deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).

In addition to its anti-gelling properties, the XWG fuel complies with BS-VI standards and IS 1460:2025 specifications, allowing immediate deployment across the Army's existing fleet without requiring engine modifications or re-homologation.

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Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth described the fuel as a "game-changing indigenous innovation" that will enhance mobility, operational readiness, and mission reliability while doing away with cumbersome winter maintenance routines.

The rollout reinforces broader infrastructure upgrades across high-altitude battlefields, where the Army has established two of the world's highest armored vehicle maintenance facilities at Nyoma and Daulat Beg Oldie, both situated above 14,500 feet.

These hubs support main battle tanks like the T-90 and T-72, BMP-2K infantry combat vehicles, and K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers. Beyond defense capabilities, the specialized fuel will also be made available to local civilian populations living in extreme winter zones to improve transport reliability.