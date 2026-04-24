'Indian citizens are strongly advised not to...': MEA issues advisory as India, Iran flights resume

Even as flights between India and Iran partially resume following a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, India's Ministry of External Affairs is holding firm, telling its citizens to stay away from Iran entirely.

"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in its latest advisory.

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The warning comes despite the resumption of some air connectivity between the two countries. The MEA flagged that the fragile regional situation continues to pose risks, with airspace restrictions still in play.

"Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran," the advisory read.

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For those already in Iran, the Embassy was unambiguous. It urged Indian nationals to leave immediately, and only through designated land border routes, in close coordination with the Embassy. Two new contact numbers were also issued to facilitate smoother communication.

"It is further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy," the statement said.

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The earlier warning

This is not the first time India has sounded the alarm. On April 8, when the West Asia conflict was at its peak and a ceasefire appeared distant, the MEA had already urged citizens to exit Iran without delay.

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"In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy," that advisory had read.

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Citizens were also strictly instructed, "not to approach any international land border without prior consultation with the embassy." The latest advisory reaffirms that position, making clear that the resumption of some flights has done little to change India's assessment of the risks on the ground.