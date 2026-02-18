Indian companies are scouting for talent, hiring at the AI Summit 2026: Report

Indian companies are reportedly hiring talent at the ongoing India AI Summit. Leading conglomerates and technology firms are seeking skilled engineers and specialists to drive advancements in artificial intelligence.

According to a report in Bloomberg, as demand for AI-driven solutions intensifies, employers are leveraging the summit to attract candidates with expertise in AI engineering, data science, and cloud development.

Executives from Reliance Industries Ltd. and Adani Group are using the summit as a platform to identify and hire promising young engineers, the report stated. Job seekers presented their resumes and showcased their technical portfolios, including GitHub profiles, directly to employers.

Priyanshi Bavishi, a marketing executive at AdaniConnex said the summit is a great place to find talent. Industry is still niche, so the qualified people have great prospects, said Bavishi to the news site.

Other global and Indian technology firms such as Dell Technologies and Salesforce are also participating, using the event to access skilled professionals who might otherwise be filtered out by automated recruitment systems. Ernst & Young LLP is looking for “ideapreneurs”, and hiring for AI, cyber, and cyber for AI areas, said consulting partner Siddharth Sood.

Apart from recruitment, major investments were also announced during the summit, with Adani Group committing $100 billion in data centres by 2035, Anthropic PBC partnering with Infosys for sector-specific AI solutions, and Google investing $15 billion in establishing its first AI hub in India.

The Indian government is seeking to expand its own AI initiatives and increase investment in new AI models, aiming to position the country as a global hub for artificial intelligence, despite current challenges in matching China’s scale in the field.