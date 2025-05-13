India-Pakistan conflict: 3 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Shopian, Army says 'Operation is in progress'

In a significant development, Indian security forces successfully eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in an encounter in the Zinpather Keller area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The operation, named Operation Keller, was initiated following precise intelligence inputs from the Rashtriya Rifles unit. One of the deceased terrorists has been identified as Shahid, a local resident.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists," the Army stated.

The operation remains ongoing, as per the Indian Army.

In a related security initiative, authorities have displayed 'Terror Free Kashmir' posters featuring three Pakistan-backed terrorists suspected of orchestrating the recent Pahalgam attack. These posters spotlight Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa, with a reward of Rs 20 lakh announced for credible information leading to their capture.

Advertisement

Thoker's residence was demolished using IEDs as a retaliatory measure, following his alleged role in facilitating the attack and his prior crossing into Pakistan in 2018. Following the Pahalgam incident, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan, including those of Lashkar, Hizbul, and Jaish.

This move led to a four-day armed confrontation between India and Pakistan, culminating in a mutual decision to "pause" military action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his public address, reiterated India’s stance, stating, "We will be monitoring every step of Pakistan," emphasising the country's preparedness to respond decisively to any further provocations.

The Prime Minister further criticised the Pakistani military and government for their role in promoting terrorism, warning that such actions could eventually lead to Pakistan’s own destabilisation.

Advertisement

"The way the Pakistani Army and the Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day," PM Modi commented. His remarks underline India's firm resolve in addressing cross-border terrorism.

The recent operations and statements reflect India's strategic approach in dealing with terrorism in the region.