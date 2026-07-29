Indian-origin CEO Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Chairman of P&G Board

Don't Miss: India-born exec Shailesh Jejurikar named next P&G CEO: Here’s what we know about him

TRANSITION AT THE TOP

Announcing the leadership change, P&G said Jejurikar will take over as Chairman from August 1.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, Jejurikar said, "I want to thank Jon for his many years of tireless and steady leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer throughout his 38 years of dedicated service to the company."

He added, "Jon's strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people."

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OVER THREE DECADES AT P&G

Jejurikar joined P&G on July 1, 1989, shortly after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Mumbai University.

During his career, he has held senior leadership roles across multiple product categories, business sectors and international markets. He has worked across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, helping build P&G's Fabric Care and Home Care businesses.

He has also played a key role in shaping the company's strategy and operations across its supply chain, information technology and global business services.

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CEO SINCE JANUARY

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Jejurikar took over as P&G's President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2026. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company's Enterprise Markets, which include Latin America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

In that role, he also led several key functions, including Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Distribution and New Business.

According to the company, Jejurikar now leads one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, serving around five billion people in more than 180 countries every year.

