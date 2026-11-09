Indian Railways earns Rs 628 crore selling scrap, beats revenue target

"Indian Railways successfully concluded Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to October 31, 2026 across Zonal Railways, Divisions, Production Units, Public Sector Undertakings and other railway establishments," the ministry said in a statement.

"The campaign recorded significant achievements in cleanliness, scrap disposal, e-waste management, space management, record management and timely disposal of pending matters," it added.

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Over 1 lakh cleanliness drives conducted

According to the ministry, Indian Railways conducted more than one lakh cleanliness drives at railway stations, offices, workshops and other establishments.

The removal of scrap, obsolete equipment and unwanted materials helped reclaim 6,20,121 square feet of space, equivalent to approximately 14.24 acres.

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The campaign also focused on the collection, segregation and disposal of electronic waste.

Railways disposed of more than 1.5 lakh units of e-waste, generating an additional Rs 10.43 crore in revenue.

The ministry said the exercise included reviewing old physical and electronic files, addressing public grievances and appeals, and clearing pending parliamentary assurances and VIP references.

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Rail Jan Samvad held at 5,884 stations

Indian Railways also organised Rail Jan Samvad on October 22, allowing passengers to interact directly with senior railway officials.

"A nationwide Rail Jan Samvad programme was conducted simultaneously at 5,884 railway stations on 22nd October 2026, providing passengers an opportunity to share their feedback and suggestions directly with railway officials," the ministry said.

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In 2025, Indian Railways generated Rs 570 crore from scrap disposal and freed up 6.06 lakh square feet of space.