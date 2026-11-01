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Indian tourist agrees to buy ₹1,075 herbal product in Pattaya, then finds ₹78,108 charged to his credit card; here’s what happened next

Indian tourist agrees to buy ₹1,075 herbal product in Pattaya, then finds ₹78,108 charged to his credit card; here’s what happened next

The quick offer of a refund has raised questions about why the sellers contacted the tourist so soon after learning about the police report.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Indian tourist agrees to buy ₹1,075 herbal product in Pattaya, then finds ₹78,108 charged to his credit card; here’s what happened nextThe incident has also brought attention to whether foreign nationals selling products in Pattaya's tourist areas have valid work permits and business licences.

A 28-year-old Indian tourist has complained to Pattaya City Police after he was allegedly charged 27,600 baht ( ₹78,108) on his credit card for a herbal product he was told would cost just 380 baht( ₹1,075). The tourist said he was approached late at night outside a herb shop on Pattaya 2nd Road, according to a report by The Pattaya News,

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The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on October 28, 2026, when the man was walking in front of the shop. He told police that a man he believed was Pakistani approached him and offered him a herbal product for 380 baht.

The tourist agreed to buy the product but later found that 27,600 baht ( ₹78,108) had been charged to his credit card, according to his complaint. He then filed a formal report with investigators so the case could be pursued.

The complaint has also raised questions about how the sale was handled and whether tourists are being clearly informed about prices before payments are processed.

Sellers offer refund after police complaint

According to the account, someone linked to the sellers contacted the tourist soon after the police complaint was filed. The person offered to return the money and asked the tourist to return the product.

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The quick offer of a refund has raised questions about why the sellers contacted the tourist so soon after learning about the police report.

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The incident has also brought attention to whether foreign nationals selling products in Pattaya's tourist areas have valid work permits and business licences.

Similar complaints reported in Pattaya

Overpriced “miracle herb” sales by foreign touts have been a recurring issue on Pattaya Beach Road and Pattaya 2nd Road. In January 2026, a 45-year-old Indian tourist said he paid 43,400 baht after being approached near Soi Marine Plaza.

In September 2026, a Sri Lankan tourist reported a similar overcharge at a linked shop. Immigration has also previously arrested Pakistani men acting as middlemen for such networks, including a June 2026 case at a newly opened shop on Pattaya 2nd Road.

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Authorities have repeatedly advised visitors to be careful with unsolicited offers of herbal products, especially those claiming to cure baldness or help with weight loss. Tourists have also been advised to confirm the price and payment amount before completing a transaction.

The latest complaint remains under police investigation. A refund or private settlement, the report noted, should not prevent a full examination of the sales practices and the legal status of those involved.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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