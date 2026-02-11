Indians received over 4,000 crore spam calls in 2025; 1,189 crore blocked: Report

In 2025, Indians received more than 4,000 crore spam calls, underscoring the scale of fraud and unwanted communication in the country. Phone calls in India play a critical role—they can bring opportunities, deliver important information, or, at times, expose people to risk. As India moves towards a digitally empowered economy under the Viksit Bharat vision, trust in communication is becoming increasingly vital.

Truecaller’s latest report shows that out of these calls, 1,189 crore spam calls were blocked before reaching users. This helped millions of Indians avoid scams, save time and reduce stress. With more than 100 crore active phone connections, the Truecaller 2025 India Insights Report highlights the growing impact of spam and fraud on everyday communication and the role of technology in keeping users safe.

“In a country where connectivity is powering opportunity at every level, trust has become our most valuable digital asset,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. “Fraud today is not just a technical problem—it is a human one. It exploits fear, urgency and uncertainty at critical moments. Our responsibility is to ensure that no Indian has to choose between staying connected and staying safe.”

Scale of the problem

According to the report, India recorded over 4,168 crore spam calls in 2025, of which 1,189 crore were blocked by users. Around 770 crore calls were classified as fraudulent, often impersonating banks, government offices, payment platforms or well-known brands.

Spam messaging also surged, with 12,903 crore spam SMS detected during the year, particularly in the second half. Since legitimate alerts and fraudulent messages often appear similar, users are forced to make quick decisions, increasing the risk of errors.

Time saved and risks ahead

Community reporting helped users block spam calls averaging 1.8 minutes in duration. This translated into savings of around 21.7 lakh hours every day and over 1.5 crore hours every week—equivalent to roughly 250 years of human time saved daily. Beyond time savings, blocking spam reduces stress and prevents rushed decisions that can lead to financial loss.

The report also cautions that scams such as identity verification frauds, AI-generated voice scams and multi-channel scams combining calls and messages could rise in 2026. Truecaller advises users to verify urgent requests, avoid sharing personal details and rely on trusted caller ID tools.