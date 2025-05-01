As tensions escalate between New Delhi and Islamabad, concerns have risen about an impending military retaliation from India, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists opened fire on civilians, claiming the lives of 26 people, mostly holidayers. Democratic ties have been downgraded, resulting in fears about a war between the two neighbours.

In fact, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday, claimed to have "credible intelligence" that India is likely to carry out a military strike within the next 24-36 hours.

Meanwhile, other nations have called for restraint and peaceful talks between both the nations. The United Nations, as well as the US have spoken to both sides and urged for a responsible outcome. Iran, on the other hand, offered to mediate between both its friends. Saudi Arabia urged for de-escalation of the tensions.

India has squarely blamed Pakistan for its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, something that Pakistan has denied. It has instead called itself a “responsible nation” that has made efforts to combat terrorism. It also knocked on the US' door, seeking help in urging India to “dial down its rhetoric”.

Meanwhile, the mood in India is one of retaliation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also allowed full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide how, when, and where to respond to the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan has said that it would take on and retaliate against any army operation in equal measure.

As such, the question is how does the military might of both the nations compare. India has far more strength when it comes to military personnel, ground force, combat aircraft fleet, navy but both the nations stand equal when it comes to nuclear arsenal.

Here’s a breakdown of India and Pakistan’s defence forces:

PERSONNEL

India: 1.4 million (1,237,000 in the army, 75,500 in the navy, 149,900 in the air force, and 13,350 in the coast guard)

Pakistan: 700,000 (560,000 in the army, 70,000 in the air force, and 30,000 in the navy)

GROUND FORCE

India: 9,743 pieces of artillery, 3,740 main battle tanks

Pakistan: 4,619 pieces of artillery, 2,537 main battle tanks

AIR FORCE

India: 730 combat-capable aircraft

Pakistan: 452 combat-capable aircraft

NAVY

India: 16 submarines, 11 destroyers, 16 frigates, and two aircraft carriers

Pakistan: 8 submarines and 10 frigates

NUCLEAR ARSENAL

India: 172 warheads

Pakistan: 170 warheads

