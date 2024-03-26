scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
India's current account deficit dips to $10.5 billion in October-December: RBI

Feedback

India's current account deficit dips to $10.5 billion in October-December: RBI

Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022. Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022.

India's current account deficit declined to $10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in the October-December quarter from $11.4 billion in the previous three months and $16.8 billion a year back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

Net FDI inflow at $8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than $21.6 billion during April-December 2022.

The accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) was at $6 billion in October-December (the third quarter of the current financial year that ends on March 31) compared to an accretion of $11.1 billion a year ago.

The merchandise trade deficit at $71.6 billion was marginally higher than $71.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022-23. Services exports grew by 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services.

Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago which helped cushion the current account deficit. In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion, more than double of net inflow of $2.0 billion in Q3 of 2022-23.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of $12.0 billion in the quarter, higher than $4.6 billion a year back. External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $2.6 billion in October-December as compared to a net outflow of $2.5 billion a year ago.

Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of $3.9 billion than $2.6 billion a year ago.

Published on: Mar 26, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement