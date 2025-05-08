In a dramatic claim that risks heightening regional tensions, Pakistan’s military on May 8 accused India of launching drone strikes on multiple targets, including Karachi and Lahore, using advanced Israeli-made loitering munitions. The drones in question — HAROP and Heron Mark-2 — are among the most sophisticated unmanned aerial systems currently in operation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India has carried out a precise retaliatory strike on Pakistani military assets on May 8. This response follows what India described as a significant escalation by Pakistan on the night of May 7–8, when the latter “attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India.”

HAROP: A dual-role weapon system

The HAROP drone is both scout and strike weapon — designed to hover over battle zones before diving into identified targets. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), it merges real-time surveillance with kamikaze-style precision, proving lethal in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) operations.

Built on decades of IAI expertise, HAROP follows the HARPY platform and offers deep operational reach — up to 1,000 km — and up to 9 hours of endurance. Its suite of EO, IR, FLIR sensors, and anti-radar technology allows it to detect and engage high-value targets with surgical precision.

Advertisement

With a two-way data link, operators retain control over engagement decisions, allowing mission aborts and dynamic re-tasking mid-flight. The drone carries a 23 kg payload and is deployable via sealed canisters, allowing for rapid activation in both land and naval missions.

Heron Mark-2: India’s eyes and ears with 3,000-km range

India’s induction of the Heron Mark-2 drones in 2023 has significantly expanded its high-altitude surveillance and strike capability. Stationed at a forward base in the northern sector, the drones are capable of monitoring both China and Pakistan frontiers in a single sortie.

An upgrade to the long-serving Heron Mark-1, the Mark-2 features a 3,000-km range and 24-hour endurance. It is outfitted with synthetic aperture radar, EO/IR cameras, and a laser designator—allowing for around-the-clock reconnaissance and precision target marking.

Advertisement

Linked to ground control via a real-time datalink, the drone boosts the Indian Air Force’s situational awareness and supports combat aircraft with actionable intelligence. As part of a growing fleet that includes Predator XP and MQ-9 Reapers, the Heron Mark-2 marks a new chapter in India's unmanned combat capabilities.