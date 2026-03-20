India’s envoy to China Vikram K Doraiswami chooses new name for himself; here’s why

India’s new Ambassador to China, Vikram K Doraiswami, will soon be on his way to Beijing. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Doraiswami is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

However, before taking up his role, Doraiswami took on a new name, a Chinese one: Wei Jiameng.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, “I have noticed that the ambassador has chosen a Chinese name for himself: Wei Jiameng. China welcomes India's new ambassador to China Wei Jiameng, and stands ready to provide every convenience for him to take up his post in China.”

The practice of a non-native choosing a Chinese name is undertaken to facilitate better communication, ease as well as rapport.

Lin said envoys are important bridges for fostering friendly and cooperative relations between nations, and that after assuming his duties, Doraiswami aka Wei Jiameng in China, would make positive contributions.

This assignment would be Doraiswami’s return to China. He was posted to the High Commission of India in Hong Kong in May 1994. He had learnt Chinese then, taking an elective diploma in the language in the New Asia Yale-in-Asia language school of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

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He was also posted to the Embassy of India in Beijing in September 1996 where he served for nearly four years.

Doraiswami speaks Chinese, French and Korean.

The envoy joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. He is presently the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.