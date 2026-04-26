Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
India’s heat map turns alarming: What 45°C+ temperatures mean for the economy, people

India’s heat map turns alarming: What 45°C+ temperatures mean for the economy, people

India stands at a critical juncture. Its economic ambitions — including becoming the world’s third-largest economy — are now directly tied to how it handles extreme heat. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 26, 2026 4:06 PM IST
India’s heat map turns alarming: What 45°C+ temperatures mean for the economy, peopleOver the past few weeks, large parts of north and central India — including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi — have consistently recorded temperatures above 45°C, with some areas nearing 47°C.

India’s scorching summer of 2026 is no longer just a weather story — it is rapidly becoming an economic and structural stress test. 

Over the past few weeks, large parts of north and central India — including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi — have consistently recorded temperatures above 45°C, with some areas nearing 47°C. This has pushed Indian cities to the top of global heat charts, surpassing even regions in West Asia and Africa that are traditionally associated with extreme heat. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read | Scorching reality: India emerges as world’s hottest zone amid extreme heatwave

This pattern reflects a broader shift tied to climate change, where heatwaves in South Asia are becoming longer, earlier, and more intense. 

Economic warning beneath the heat 

In a widely discussed post on X (formally twitter), Aakash Gupta — a prominent product growth leader and creator, recognised as a top influencer in product management — highlighted how rising temperatures could directly slow India’s economic momentum. Drawing on projections from institutions like McKinsey & Company, International Labour Organization, International Monetary Fund, and The Lancet, the risks are stark: 

  • 2.5% to 4.5% of GDP at risk annually by 2030 due to lost labor hours 
  • $150-$250 billion in economic losses each year 
  • 34 million full-time jobs effectively lost due to heat exposure 
  • 167 billion labor hours already lost in 2021 alone 
  • Heat-related deaths up 55% over two decades 

These projections challenge the assumption that India’s growth — including its expected rise past Japan to become the world’s third-largest economy — will continue under “normal” productivity conditions. 

Advertisement

Cooling demand vs Power reality 

As temperatures rise, so does dependence on air conditioning — but that brings its own crisis. 

  1. Only 8% of Indian households currently have ACs 
  2. Demand is expected to surge, with 130-150 million new units by 2035 
  3. Peak electricity demand already touched 240 GW in 2024 

According to projections cited from University of California, Berkeley: 

  • Room ACs alone could add 180 GW of peak demand by 2035 — roughly equal to Germany’s entire installed capacity 
  • Meanwhile, the Central Electricity Authority estimates a 26 GW power shortfall by 2028. 

The grid paradox 

Advertisement

India’s power grid is still about 70% dependent on coal, creating a feedback loop: 

  • More heat → more AC usage 
  • More AC usage → more coal-powered electricity 
  • More coal → more emissions → even more heat 

This creates what analysts describe as a “cooling trap” — where the very solution to heat stress worsens the underlying problem. 

Growth vs Climate reality 

India stands at a critical juncture. Its economic ambitions — including becoming the world’s third-largest economy — are now directly tied to how it handles extreme heat. 

The core challenge is no longer just infrastructure expansion, but climate-resilient growth: 

  • Expanding renewable energy faster than cooling demand 
  • Redesigning cities for heat mitigation 
  • Improving labor protections for outdoor workers 
  • Scaling energy-efficient cooling technologies 

The image of Indian cities hitting 42°C in April is more than a climate anomaly — it is, as Gupta put it, “the GDP forecast getting marked down in real time.”

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today