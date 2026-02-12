India's mega defence move: Govt clears Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal for 114 Rafale jets

India is set to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the procurement, paving the way for one of the country's biggest defence deals.

The council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the procurement of Rafale fighter jets on Thursday, sources told India Today.

The timing of the approval is significant, coming just ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India. The clearance sends what officials describe as a strong signal of strategic trust.

Sources said the DAC granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the multi-billion-dollar programme. The Defence Procurement Board, chaired by the Defence Secretary, had cleared the Rafale acquisition proposal last month, bringing formal negotiations with Dassault Aviation a step closer.

Valued at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore, the deal ranks among India's largest fighter aircraft procurements.

The clearance comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is grappling with a sharp squadron shortfall, operating roughly 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, even as threat perceptions rise along India's western and northern borders.

The Rafale approval is also likely to accelerate broader cooperation in areas such as aircraft engines, avionics, weapons integration, and future joint development projects. This decision strengthens France's position as one of India's most reliable long-term defence partners.