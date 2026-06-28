Humans can draw borders on maps, fence off nations and define territories. Nature, however, pays little attention to those lines. Every summer, winds born near the Horn of Africa race across the Arabian Sea, gather moisture over warm tropical waters, and join forces with weather systems forming thousands of kilometres away in the Bay of Bengal. Together, they orchestrate one of Earth's most complex weather phenomena — the Indian monsoon.

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The annual rainy season is often described as a single weather event, but meteorologists say it is more like a relay race. No single system is responsible for delivering rain across the country. Instead, India's monsoon depends on a carefully coordinated partnership between the Somali Jet and low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

The moisture highway

The Somali Jet is a powerful low-level stream of winds that develops off the coast of Somalia after crossing the Equator. As these winds sweep over the warm Arabian Sea, they absorb enormous amounts of moisture.

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Think of the Somali Jet as a giant atmospheric conveyor belt. It transports warm, moisture-rich air towards the Indian subcontinent, creating the raw ingredient needed for rainfall. Without this continuous supply of humid air, the southwest monsoon would quickly lose strength. But carrying moisture alone does not guarantee widespread rain.

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The Bay of Bengal's invisible pull

The second player in this weather partnership forms over the Bay of Bengal. Low-pressure systems that develop over the bay act like giant atmospheric vacuums. They create a pressure difference that pulls the moisture-laden winds brought by the Somali Jet farther inland.

Instead of limiting rainfall to India's western coastline, these systems help transport moisture into central, northern and eastern India. They effectively steer where the rain will fall, making them the monsoon's navigation system.

Meteorologists often describe these lows as the "steering engines" of the monsoon because they determine the movement and distribution of rain-bearing clouds.

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A perfect weather partnership

The interaction between these two systems creates a self-sustaining cycle.

The Somali Jet continuously supplies fresh moisture from the Arabian Sea. Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems pull that moisture deep into the country. As rain falls, the atmosphere releases latent heat, strengthening the circulation that helps generate more weather activity.

This positive feedback loop keeps the monsoon active for weeks at a time and reduces the chances of prolonged "break" periods when rainfall temporarily weakens.

In simple terms:

The Somali Jet provides the fuel.

The Bay of Bengal lows provide the steering and suction.

Together, they sustain India's monsoon circulation and distribute rainfall across much of the country.

Why some monsoons are stronger than others

This partnership also explains why the monsoon can vary dramatically from one week to another.

Even if the Somali Jet remains strong, rainfall can weaken if Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems become scarce. Likewise, frequent low-pressure systems can draw more moisture inland, leading to widespread and persistent rainfall.

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The strength, timing and interaction of both systems determine whether India experiences an active monsoon spell, a temporary lull or episodes of intense rainfall.

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The Indian monsoon is, in many ways, an international phenomenon. Its journey begins off Africa, gathers strength over the Arabian Sea, is guided by systems over the Bay of Bengal and finally delivers rain across the Indian subcontinent.