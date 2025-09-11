India’s naval power gets a booster: Tata Advanced Systems commissions first 3D air surveillance radar

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has become the first Indian company to manufacture advanced naval 3D air surveillance radars, following the commissioning of the Indra Lanza-N system aboard an Indian Navy warship.

The system, known as the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR) – Lanza-N, is among the most advanced long-range air defence and anti-missile radars and is being integrated across Indian Navy frigates, destroyers, and aircraft carriers.

This milestone, achieved in collaboration with Spain’s Indra, marks a significant leap in India’s defence self-reliance by localising radar system integration and assembly. TASL has already established a radar assembly, integration, and testing facility at its Karnataka unit to support large-scale production.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems, said: “Our collaboration with Indra reflects a shared commitment to strengthening radar manufacturing capabilities in India. By leveraging on-ground synergies, technical expertise, and a robust local supply chain, we are building a strong ecosystem for advanced defence technologies.”

Ana Bueñida, Head of Indra’s Naval Business Unit, added: “This project goes beyond the delivery and deployment of radars. It has enabled us to establish a significant collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, including setting up a radar factory in Bengaluru, which will ensure faster deliveries and closer support to the Indian Navy.”

The Lanza-N radar can detect both friendly and hostile aerial and surface targets, including drones, supersonic fighters, anti-radiation missiles, and naval platforms. This is the first time the radar has been commissioned outside Spain.

Why the Lanza-N System is crucial

The Lanza-N system is not just a sensor — it’s a force multiplier. Its importance stems from its combination of long-range detection, solid-state design, and adaptability to severe maritime and climate conditions. For example, Indra had adapted its naval version to operate effectively under India’s high humidity and extreme heat. (Indra Company) The radar system used for India is based on the version installed on Spain’s Juan Carlos I ship. (Indra Company)

Recent deployments show the system’s real-world significance:

One of the first Lanza-N radars has been installed on an Indian Navy destroyer as part of a contract to deliver 23 shipborne radars over the next decade.

The Delhi-class destroyer INS Mysore has been upgraded with Lanza-N, through her mid-life refit, boosting its ability to maintain situational awareness in complex maritime environments.

On the land side, Spain’s Air Surveillance Squadron (EVA-2) has deployed fixed Lanza 3D-LRR radars to detect low-observable aerial threats, drones, and even stealth aircraft. These deployments underscore how critical advanced detection capabilities are becoming.

Together, these examples demonstrate that Lanza-N’s value is not theoretical — it addresses current and evolving threats by improving early warning, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and reducing dependence on foreign systems for key defence infrastructure.