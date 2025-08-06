'India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable': China backs Delhi as Trump threatens tariff hike

As U.S. President Donald Trump escalates threats of punitive tariffs on India over its Russian oil imports, China has stepped into the conversation—this time to back New Delhi. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in India publicly endorsed an editorial from The Hindu that sharply criticized U.S. and European pressure, emphasizing that “India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, cited the Hindu editorial on X, quoting its declaration that India’s “foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are.” The move signals rare diplomatic alignment between Beijing and New Delhi at a time when both are grappling with rising U.S. trade hostility.

The post comes amid Trump’s renewed efforts to force India to cut energy ties with Moscow. In a recent CNBC interview, Trump slammed India’s continued Russian crude imports and warned of “substantially” raising tariffs on Indian goods within 24 hours. “India has not been a good trading partner,” he said. “They do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them.”

Advertisement

India has sharply pushed back. In a forceful statement released Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs accused Washington and its European allies of double standards, noting they too continue significant trade with Russia. “The U.S. imports uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV sector, fertilizers, and chemicals,” the statement read. “In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.”

“India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are.”----Quoted from @the_hindu https://t.co/U0WT6bLPXM pic.twitter.com/8yDizYeEyM — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) August 6, 2025

The rare public backing from China may signal deeper strategic maneuvering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit—his first such trip since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The proposed visit suggests a thaw in relations and a subtle warning to Washington that India’s diplomatic options remain open.

Advertisement

The Hindu editorial, praised by China’s embassy, warned against India becoming a pawn in broader geopolitical rivalries. “India cannot allow either the U.S. or the EU to decide its choice of trade partners,” it stated—underscoring Delhi’s commitment to a multipolar and sovereign foreign policy.