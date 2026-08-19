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India’s $2,700 per-capita income meets a wealth concentration score of 74; what does this indicate?

India’s $2,700 per-capita income meets a wealth concentration score of 74; what does this indicate?

India’s relatively low per-capita income contrasts sharply with its high concentration of wealth, with the country scoring 74 on the UBS Global Wealth Report 2026 wealth concentration index. The combination raises concerns over how effectively economic growth is translating into broader asset ownership, financial security and inclusive prosperity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 3:22 PM IST
India’s $2,700 per-capita income meets a wealth concentration score of 74; what does this indicate?A score of 100 means wealth is fully concentrated with one person, while 0 indicates equal distribution. India’s score of 74 exceeds that of Türkiye, Mexico, China, the UK and Japan.

India faces a difficult economic paradox: per-capita income remains relatively low, while wealth is concentrated among a small section of the population. The UBS Global Wealth Report 2026 places India’s wealth concentration score at 74 on a scale of 0 to 100, putting it among the 10 countries with the highest scores in the chart.

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A score of 100 indicates that one person owns all the wealth, while 0 indicates wealth is shared equally. India’s score of 74 is higher than countries such as Türkiye, Mexico, China, the UK and Japan, highlighting the extent of wealth concentration.

Low per-capita income adds to the challenge

According to author and economic commentator Manoj Arora, India’s per-capita income is around $2,700, significantly below that of several other emerging economies.

“India's per-capita income: $2,700; This is less than one-fifth of Malaysia's, around half of Indonesia's, and barely one-fifth of China's,” Arora said.

The combination of low average income and concentrated wealth creates a particularly challenging environment for broad-based prosperity. While per-capita income indicates the average economic output or income available per person, wealth concentration reflects how accumulated assets and resources are distributed.

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In simple terms, India’s economic pie remains relatively small on a per-person basis, while a disproportionate share of the accumulated wealth is held by a limited section of society.

Arora described the situation as follows: “The economic pie is very small for most Indians, and a disproportionate share of that pie is held by a very small section.”

How India compares globally

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The UBS chart shows the UAE and Russia recording the highest wealth concentration scores at 82, followed by South Africa and Brazil at 81. Saudi Arabia scores 78, while the US records 77. India’s score of 74 places it alongside Sweden and above Türkiye at 73.

The presence of both developed and emerging economies high on the chart shows that wealth concentration is not exclusively a developing-country phenomenon. However, the implications can be particularly significant in a country such as India, where a large population is combined with relatively low average income.

 
Indicator India
Per-capita income $2,700
Wealth concentration score 74/100
Global position in chart Among top 10 highest
Malaysia per-capita income comparison India is less than one-fifth
Indonesia per-capita income comparison India is around half
China per-capita income comparison India is barely one-fifth
Wealth concentration scale 0 = equal distribution; 100 = one person owns all wealth
Key concern Low average income + concentrated wealth
Expert cited Manoj Arora, author and economic commentator
Key implication Challenge to broad-based prosperity and inclusive growth

High concentration of wealth can also influence access to housing, education, healthcare, investment opportunities and entrepreneurship. Households with greater accumulated assets are typically better positioned to withstand financial shocks and invest for the future, while those with limited wealth remain more dependent on earned income.

ALSO READ: 'Gold up 56%, salary down 0.07%': Finfluencer says middle class left behind in India’s new wealth economy

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The inclusive growth question

For India, the challenge is therefore not only to increase the size of the economy but also to ensure that economic expansion creates wider opportunities to build and retain wealth.

Greater employment opportunities, rising productivity, broader participation in financial markets and improved access to education and healthcare can play a role in spreading the benefits of growth.

Arora said the current combination “is not a healthy sign for broad-based prosperity or inclusive growth.”

The data underscores a broader policy challenge: sustained GDP growth needs to translate into stronger household incomes and broader asset ownership if India is to achieve more inclusive and durable prosperity.

MUST READ: ‘Top 1% holds 40% of wealth...’: Financial analyst warns India’s wealth gap is worse than British era

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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