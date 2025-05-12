'India's weapons worked, China's didn't': Top US expert praises Make-in-India, says it's a model of military readiness

India's domestic defence systems have delivered a decisive message — not just to its adversaries, but to the world watching closely, John Spencer, retired United States Army officer, said on Monday. Spencer, who is also the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, said that India's domestically produced weapons worked, China's did not

After the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan. Pakistan attempted retaliation by sending hundreds of drones and missiles to target civilian and as well as key defence installations in areas like Jammu, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer. Not a single missile hit its mark. India's air defence system neutralised them all, thwarting attempted incursions by Pakistan.

War is always a test—not just of military hardware, but of actual combat effectiveness. In response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist infrastructure targets in Pakistan. The operation didn’t just send a… https://t.co/L39RsFkZz8 pic.twitter.com/h2Gw3xSAF7 — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) May 12, 2025

Spencer said that India's growing defense self-reliance, driven by the 'Make in India' initiative, has led to a major leap in indigenous production — from 32% of the Army's ammunition needs met domestically in 2014 to 88% in 2024. "From missiles like BrahMos and Pinaka to radars and artillery systems, Indian-made equipment proved itself in live combat. That’s not just a national achievement—it’s a model of military readiness for any nation facing modern threats," he wrote on X.

Pakistan, meanwhile, continues to rely heavily on Chinese-made systems like the HQ-9/P, LY-80, and FM-90 — systems that repeatedly fail to stop or detect precision strikes, the UA veteran said. "In a real fight, performance matters more than procurement deals."

After Pakistan's failed attempt, India's air defence ecosystem responded swiftly and destroyed the Pakistan Army's Chinese-built air defence system in Lahore and Chakrala.

A coordinated network comprising the Akash SAMs, DRDO's anti-drone systems, and the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid intercepted every incoming threat. According to officials, “Every single one of those missiles was intercepted or neutralised. None reached its intended target.”

India also retaliated. The Indian Air Force hit strategic enemy positions, including a Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore and critical radar sites. These strikes were backed by Israeli-origin Harop drones (now made in India), loitering munitions acquired in 2021, and Rafale jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles. The performance of Pakistan’s Chinese-made systems—HQ-9/P, LY-80, and FM-90—proved ineffective in comparison.

The combat debut of India-made loitering munitions and integration of multiple tech platforms underscore a maturing defence strategy. "The Modi government’s approach to defence has not been about flashy one-offs — it has been about building a resilient, multi-layered ecosystem," an official said.

India now operates a tech-driven airspace defence grid capable of detecting, jamming, and eliminating threats with precision — an achievement Spencer calls "a model of military readiness for any nation facing modern threats."



