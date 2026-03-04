IndiGo commences flights to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah, and repatriation flights to UAE

IndiGo said it has now commenced its flights to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah, along with repatriation flights to the UAE. It said connectivity in routes impacted due to the US-Israel-Iran war have now been restored.

“The flights announced earlier to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, have now commenced operations as we gradually restore connectivity on the impacted routes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With the safety of our customers and crew as our highest priority, provided we have the approvals, we do strive to increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE, from tomorrow to further support customers awaiting travel,” it said, urging passengers to monitor their flight statuses and keep up with the updates.

“If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport,” it added.

IndiGo had temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Middle East due to evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the region. The suspension, covered destinations including Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait, and Ras Al-Khaimah.

Not only IndiGo, Air India also reacted to regional developments by returning its Delhi-Tel Aviv service to Mumbai following the closure of Israeli airspace, citing passenger and crew safety as the main reason. Air India Express also suspended all west-bound international flights, citing safety concerns in the Gulf region. The airline said further updates on the resumption of services will depend on developments in regional airspace and security conditions.

