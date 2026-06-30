‘Individuals wake up in a bad mood and then…’: Sergio Gor says India is in a ‘tough part of the world’

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said India was in a “tough part” of the world where things changed if “individuals woke up in a bad mood”. He said the US and India are similar in terms of their democracy and that the next two years would set the landscape for several decades ahead.

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Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor said, “We have the same principles when it comes to democracy – which includes a robust opposition. Not every nation has that. India is in a tough part of the world. There are some tough and rough neighbours and you have individuals that wake up in a bad mood and things change in that part of the world.”

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He said that the US and India have “so much in common and that is something that will sustain us for decades to come”.

#WATCH | Washington DC | At the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says, "... India is in a tough part of the world. There are some tough and rough neighbours and you have individuals that wake up in a bad mood and things change in that part of… pic.twitter.com/yhrhQNKIHE — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026

Gor said there are many opportunities between the two countries. One could pick any of the sectors – AI, technology, aviation – and the two nations would have a potential to work together. “And that’s something I hope to build upon and set the stage for the next few decades. These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. And so for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long term project. This is not for one year or two years but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead,” said Gor.

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He had also said in the forum that the India-US trade deal is in the final stages and only 1 per cent of negotiations are left. Gor said that most of the deal is complete barring a few items that are left on both sides. The ambassador said that people have been asking why the deal was taking so long. “We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close,” he said.