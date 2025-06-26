Indus Water Treaty: India eyes revival of Tulbul Navigation Project, say sources

The government is moving ahead with plans to revive the long-stalled Tulbul Navigation Project as part of a broader strategy to optimise the country's share of water from the western rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), top official sources said. A detailed project report (DPR) for the Tulbul project is being prepared and is expected to take about a year to complete.

According to a report in news agency PTI, a senior official confirmed that discussions are at an advanced stage to bring the project back on track and that a decision will be taken only after the DPR is ready.

"There is potential to divert water from one of the western rivers, technically feasible, to Punjab and Haryana," said an official, as per the report.

"In the rainy season, we have less capacity. During the dry season, we can hold a certain amount of water, particularly on the Chenab river," the official said. "If we get more water, it flows downstream to Pakistan," he added, though the Indus itself is not being considered for diversion.

This development comes after the IWT was put under abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which led India to reassess its water-sharing arrangements with Pakistan. Under the treaty, India has limited rights over the western rivers—the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum—that primarily flow into Pakistan.

Officials said several proposals are under consideration to increase India's use of its share from these rivers.

The official explained that the inability to store water beyond 24 to 48 hours previously forced India to carry out flushing operations at its dams to manage sediment. Under the treaty, restrictions on flooding caused problems in sediment management. The current approach focuses on better dam and reservoir management.

Meanwhile, the Kishanganga hydropower project, once contested by Pakistan, has been completed. The construction of the Ratle project has also been expedited.