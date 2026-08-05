'Infra expanded, opportunities have grown in J&K, Ladakh': PM Modi on 7th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

"Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," Modi wrote on X.

The BJP-led Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.



Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2026

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'WIDE-RANGING TRANSFORMATION'

The Prime Minister said the region had witnessed significant changes over the past seven years.

"Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown," he said.

He added that women and marginalised communities, who had been denied constitutional rights for decades, had been empowered through the full application of the Constitution of India.

Modi also said this year's anniversary carried added significance as India is commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019," he wrote.

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The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, saying every citizen should have the opportunity to "dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat."

OMAR ABDULLAH REITERATES OPPOSITION

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated his opposition to the Centre's 2019 decision. He said the ruling National Conference had neither accepted nor reconciled with the "current circumstances".

"Seven years, we haven't forgotten, and we haven't reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances," Abdullah wrote on X. "My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J-K that took away our rights and threatens our identity."

He ended his message with a line from Robert Frost's poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening: "The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep....."

NC HOLDS PROTEST

To mark the anniversary, National Conference leaders held a protest in Srinagar, demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Scores of NC leaders, MLAs and workers, led by minister Sakina Itoo, assembled at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, before attempting to take out a protest march.