Inside the India-Pakistan DGMO hotline: How it works, who uses it, and why it matters

In a key diplomatic and military step, India and Pakistan’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) are expected to speak later today over their secure hotline—their first formal contact since this week’s ceasefire understanding.

The DGMO hotline is a secure, direct landline linking New Delhi’s Army headquarters with Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters.

Established after the 1971 war, the hotline is modeled on the Cold War-era Moscow-Washington line and is designed for real-time military communication, crisis management, and de-escalation.

It is a fixed, encrypted landline—not mobile or internet-based—and is only accessible from the DGMOs’ offices.

While the hotline is used for scheduled weekly conversations, it is activated immediately during crises, such as ceasefire violations, military escalations, or emergencies.

Calls are strictly military-to-military, bypassing diplomatic or political channels to allow swift clarification of incidents and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders.

Saturday’s call comes after renewed ceasefire pledges and amid rising border tensions, highlighting the hotline’s role in stabilizing volatile situations. The conversation allowed both sides to reinforce the ceasefire agreement, address troop deployments, and discuss mechanisms to manage future incidents.

Historically, the hotline expanded beyond crisis communication to routine military management, including ceasefire monitoring, notification of military exercises, and nuclear test alerts following both countries’ 1998 nuclear detonations. In periods of high tension, like May, the hotline has been used multiple times daily.

Pakistan’s military emphasized its commitment to bilateral stability and mutual respect, while India underlined that threats are not a viable approach to resolving issues. Both sides reiterated that the hotline remains the primary channel for managing incidents and avoiding escalation before political dialogue begins.

What it is:

A secure, encrypted landline linking India's and Pakistan's DGMOs—New Delhi to Rawalpindi.

Type of communication:

Fixed, secure landline. No mobile, internet, or satellite use. Hardened against interception.

Who uses it:

Exclusively DGMOs or authorized senior military officers. No civilian, diplomatic, or political access.

When it's used:

Routine calls: Weekly, typically on Tuesdays.

Crisis calls: Anytime during emergencies, ceasefire violations, or military escalations.

Primary functions:

Manage military activities along LoC and borders.

De-escalate flashpoints and prevent misunderstandings.

Agree on ceasefire terms and emergency protocols.

Notify of sensitive military operations or drills.

Background:

Set up post-1971 war.

Evolved from crisis-only to routine military communication.

Used after 1998 nuclear tests for critical notifications.

Current relevance: