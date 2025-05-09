Business Today
News
india
IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely over current India-Pakistan tensions: BCCI official

The future of the ongoing edition had been uncertain following the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway due to air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot.

  • Updated May 9, 2025 12:36 PM IST
IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely over current India-Pakistan tensions: BCCI officialThe league match of the IPL 2025in Dharamsala on Thursday was called off after 10.1 overs of play in the first half.

The Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan, as announced by a BCCI official on Friday, according to a PTI report.

The future of the ongoing edition had been uncertain following the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway due to air raid alerts in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It is not appropriate for cricket to continue during times of war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata.

On Thursday, a report from the Times of India stated that the foreign players from various franchises are feeling anxious and are seeking reassurances from the BCCI and the Indian government in order to remain in the country for the tournament.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal announced to the media that the league organizers were seeking guidance from the government before determining the next steps for the continuation of the league, following the suspension of the match in Dharamsala.

India conducted missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 individuals.

As a result of the ongoing tensions, the Pakistan Super League was relocated to the UAE.

 
Remaining IPL 2025 Matches
Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue Start Time (IST)
May 9 Friday Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 7:30 PM
May 10 Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 7:30 PM
May 11 Sunday Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
May 11 Sunday Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi 7:30 PM
May 12 Monday Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai 7:30 PM
May 13 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 7:30 PM
May 14 Wednesday Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
May 15 Thursday Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7:30 PM
May 16 Friday Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Jaipur 7:30 PM
May 17 Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 7:30 PM
May 18 Sunday Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 3:30 PM
May 18 Sunday Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
May 20 (Q1) Tuesday No. 1 No. 2 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
May 21 (Eliminator) Wednesday No. 3 No. 4 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
May 23 (Q2) Friday Loser of Q1 Winner of Eliminator Kolkata 7:30 PM
May 25 (Final) Sunday Winner of Q1 Winner of Q2 Kolkata 7:30 PM

 

Published on: May 9, 2025 12:28 PM IST
