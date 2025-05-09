IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely over current India-Pakistan tensions: BCCI official

The Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan, as announced by a BCCI official on Friday, according to a PTI report.

The future of the ongoing edition had been uncertain following the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway due to air raid alerts in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It is not appropriate for cricket to continue during times of war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata.

On Thursday, a report from the Times of India stated that the foreign players from various franchises are feeling anxious and are seeking reassurances from the BCCI and the Indian government in order to remain in the country for the tournament.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal announced to the media that the league organizers were seeking guidance from the government before determining the next steps for the continuation of the league, following the suspension of the match in Dharamsala.

India conducted missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 individuals.

As a result of the ongoing tensions, the Pakistan Super League was relocated to the UAE.