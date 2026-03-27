IPL 2026: 'We can't stand in queues' — Karnataka MPs demand VIP tickets, Assembly Speaker steps in

Karnataka MLAs across party lines have sparked a debate after demanding special access to Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets, citing a lack of proper arrangements and alleged "disrespect" from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The issue gained attention after Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar defended the demand, stating, "We are VIPs. We cannot stand in queues."

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Raising the issue publicly, Kashappanavar said MLAs should be issued tickets directly instead of being asked to book them online. "We are VIPs. We cannot stand in queues. Last time, we were made to stand in line and were sent to sit in the general gallery with the public. This is not acceptable. There has to be some respect," he said.

The demand has found support beyond party lines. According to Kashappanavar, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashoka has also raised the issue in the Assembly, with multiple legislators backing the request.

MLAs have argued that they are being treated without due regard by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kashappanavar criticised the body for failing to extend basic courtesies despite receiving government support.

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"They are taking all facilities from the government security and everything else, but they are not respecting the MLAs. They are not issuing tickets and are instead asking us to book them online," he said.

He also pointed to issues with online ticketing, claiming it contributes to the black market. "We all know what happens online, it leads to black marketing. Bookies are involved, and tickets are being sold at inflated prices. A ticket that costs Rs 5,000 is being sold for Rs 35,000," he stated.

The legislators have collectively urged the state government to intervene. Kashappanavar said the matter has been taken up with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is expected to discuss the issue with KSCA officials and provide an update in the Assembly.

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Following the demand, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has directed the state government to ensure that MLAs are allotted VIP tickets for IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per the direction, each MLA is expected to receive a set number of tickets, with reports suggesting around four tickets per legislator, along with appropriate seating arrangements.

Kashappanavar reiterated that the demand reflects a broader concern among legislators. "There are no proper facilities for MLAs and ministers. The Opposition Leader has already raised this issue in the Assembly, and I have supported it. We have requested the Speaker to take necessary action and ensure that at least five tickets are issued to each MLA, along with a separate seating arrangement," he said.