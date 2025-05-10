The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to hold a crucial meeting in the next 24 to 48 hours to decide the future course of action for IPL 2025. A senior BCCI official told India Today that with the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan, the board is open to holding matches across the country, not just in southern states.

“Since the war has stopped, we are open to having matches everywhere, not just South India,” the official said.

The BCCI acknowledged that some overseas players have flown back, and their availability will factor into the scheduling decisions. “We know that few overseas players have gone back. Keeping that in mind, we will decide how and when to start IPL,” the official added.

He assured fans that the tournament may start soon and that the board remains in active discussions with all stakeholders.

The BCCI decided to suspend the TATA IPL 2025 for one week, as announced on Friday. It was announced that a comprehensive review of the current situation will be conducted before finalising the rescheduled dates and venues for the tournament.

Prior to the ceasefire declaration, it was reported that BCCI had already formulated a Plan B for carrying out the remaining 16 matches of the season. What does the BCCI's Plan B entail? Let's explore it further.

BCCI had put forth a backup plan for resuming the remaining 16 IPL 2025 matches, along with the four playoffs, in just one or two locations to minimise movement for players, support staff, and broadcast crew. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru are among the venues being considered for this contingency, ESPN reported.

However, with the new development today, BCCI may opt to revert to the original plan of hosting the matches at various venues starting from May 15, 2025, following a one-week break.

So far, a total of 57 matches have been played in the IPL 2025 season. The 58th league game, scheduled between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, was called off on May 8th.