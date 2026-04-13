'Iran ready to assist India for passage through Hormuz': Iranian envoy ahead of US naval blockade

Iran has said it is ready to assist India and ensure safe passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions rise ahead of a planned US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

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Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said on Monday that Indian tankers transiting the strait have not been charged any toll. "In this difficult time, we have good relations. We believe Iran and India share common interests and a common fate," he said.

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The envoy said Tehran remains in close contact with New Delhi on the movement of Indian ships and wants to facilitate their passage. "We have a good relation with the Indian government, we want good preparation for Indian ships," he said, adding that Iran's foreign minister has described India as one of the country's "five countries as a friend".

At least 15 Indian-flagged ships remain in the Strait of Hormuz, with efforts underway to bring them back.

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"In coordination with MEA, we are trying our best to bring our vessels back as soon as possible," Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said.

"A total of 15 Indian flagged vessels are still in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Last two vessels that crossed the SoH, which I can tell, Green Asha & Jag Vikram, Green Asha crossed on 5th April and has already reached JNPT Mumbai, and Jag Vikram has crossed the SoH on April 11th and is expected to reach India on April 14th," he added.

The developments come as the United States Central Command prepares to begin enforcing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, US CENTCOM said the blockade will start at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 pm in India) on April 13, and will apply to all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.