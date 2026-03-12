Iran war: Fair price shop dealers urge Centre to restore kerosene supply amid LPG concerns

Iran war: Fair price shop dealers have urged the Union government to restore the distribution of kerosene through the Public Distribution System (PDS), citing concerns over fuel availability and rising energy costs amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation (AIFPSDF) has written to the Centre requesting the reintroduction of kerosene allocation to ration shops across the country. The federation argues that kerosene can serve as a crucial fallback cooking fuel for economically weaker households if disruptions in global energy markets impact LPG availability or prices.

The appeal comes at a time when the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered volatility in global crude oil markets and raised concerns about supply disruptions across energy commodities. While India relies heavily on imports to meet its crude oil and LPG requirements, any escalation in the region could tighten supplies and push up prices.

Fair price shop dealers said that reinstating kerosene supply through ration shops would provide a safety net for vulnerable households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas that still depend on multiple fuel sources for cooking.

Over the past decade, the government has sharply reduced kerosene allocations under the PDS as part of efforts to shift households toward cleaner cooking fuel through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The programme significantly expanded LPG penetration across the country, leading several states to receive little or no kerosene quota.

However, the federation argues that in the current global environment marked by supply uncertainty and rising fuel costs, kerosene distribution could act as a temporary buffer for low-income households.

The dealers’ body has submitted its memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging the government to consider restoring kerosene allocation through the PDS network.

The federation also said that concerns around pollution from kerosene use may need to be weighed against the immediate need to ensure affordable cooking fuel for households in the event of supply disruptions.

