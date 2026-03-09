Iran war: Indian airlines seek govt support as costs rise amid West Asia conflict, says report

Indian airlines have reportedly sought government support to ease the financial burden in the wake of the Iran war that has caused flight disruptions for West Asia. According to a report, aviation executives met Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu to flag the issue.

According to a report in CNBC-TV18, airlines have requested relief measures such as reduction in excise duty or GST on aviation turbine fuel. Fuel accounts for a large portion – a quarter – of airline operating costs. With the West Asia conflict, fuel prices have skyrocketed, affecting profitability.

As per the report, carriers told the government that flight operations to the Gulf have become more expensive as airlines are often forced to operate with empty seats on one leg of the journey. Lower passenger count as well as reduced flight frequencies have pushed up the cost per flight, the report added.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Last week officials reported at least 175 international flight cancellations at Delhi and Bangalore airports. Mumbai airport recorded 105 cancellations, including 40 departures and 65 arrivals. Delhi airport had 22 departures and 18 arrivals cancelled, while Bangalore airport saw 16 departures and 14 arrivals affected.

Akasa Air announced that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait will remain suspended until March 7. The airline added that flight routes are planned using real-time intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring to ensure safety, compliance, and reliability.

Qatar Airways said on March 5 that due to the current situation and temporary airspace closures, it has started operating a limited number of relief flights to assist affected passengers. Emirates stated that with the limited reopening of airspace, it is operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice.

Meanwhile, West Asian and Indian carriers launched special relief operations for stranded travellers. SpiceJet operated 13 special flights, and Akasa Air scheduled a flight between Mumbai and Jeddah.

