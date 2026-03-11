IRCTC directs catering units to switch to microwaves, induction due to LPG crisis

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis triggered by disruptions in supply chains due to the escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued urgent guidelines to its static catering units at railway stations.

This move is intended to ensure that catering services remain unaffected as the crisis threatens to disrupt regular operations at Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms (RR), and Jan Ahaars across Indian Railways.

A shift in cooking methods

In a circular doing rounds on social media, released on March 10, 2026, IRCTC instructed all catering units in the West Zone to switch to alternative cooking methods, such as microwaves and induction cookers, in light of the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders. The LPG shortage, largely attributed to the ongoing war in Iran, has led to a decrease in supply, with concerns that catering operations may face serious disruptions if regular cooking methods are not adapted.

As per the guidelines, these stations must also maintain an adequate stock of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food items to ensure passenger demand is met. IRCTC emphasised that these measures are critical to ensuring that travellers have uninterrupted access to food during their journey.

A broader context

The directive comes as global oil prices rise and LPG supply chains are strained due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. As India relies heavily on imports for LPG, the supply disruptions are increasingly affecting both domestic and commercial sectors. The railway catering industry, particularly for stations and trains, has become a point of concern, with many outlets fearing potential shutdowns or a reduction in food service quality.

Despite these challenges, the shift to alternative cooking methods such as induction and microwaves could mitigate the impact of the crisis, ensuring catering operations are able to continue without hindrance.

The IRCTC has also made clear that their primary concern remains passenger welfare, with a promise to adapt to any new developments in the LPG supply chain situation.