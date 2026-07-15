IRCTC new website launch today: 10 new features every train passenger should know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to roll out its revamped ticket booking website on July 15, introducing a host of new features aimed at making train reservations quicker, smoother and more user-friendly. The upgrade is part of Indian Railways' digital modernisation drive and is expected to significantly improve the experience of millions of passengers who book tickets online every day.
Handle higher booking traffic
One of the biggest improvements is the platform's enhanced booking capacity. The new website has been built to process up to 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, helping reduce server congestion during peak hours. This is expected to provide a more stable booking experience, particularly during Tatkal reservation windows, when heavy traffic often leads to slowdowns and booking failures.
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What's new for passengers?
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Railways' digital transformation
The new website is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to modernise passenger services through technology. Before the nationwide launch, IRCTC tested a beta version of the platform with selected users, including students, to gather feedback and refine the system. The upgraded portal is expected to offer a faster, more reliable, and more seamless ticket-booking experience while meeting the growing demand for online railway reservations.