'Is Asim Munir going to keep his job?': Ex-Pentagon official slams 'incompetent' Pakistan Army post Op Sindoor

Micheal Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Research Institute, on Thursday questioned whether Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir will be able to keep his job or not after Pakistan was caught napping when India conducted a series of precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, without crossing the Line of Control or the international border.

Rubin also said that it was, in fact, Pakistan which went running to get a ceasefire after India's military action. He said that there is no spin that the Pakistani military can put on what transpired to shield themselves from the full reality that they lost very badly.

"Pakistan went running to try to achieve a ceasefire like a scared dog with its tail between its legs. There is absolutely no spin that the Pakistani military can put on what occurred to shield themselves from the full reality of the fact that they not only lost, but they lost very, very badly," he said.

He even called out the Pakistani military for its incompetence when India attacked critical military installations across Pakistan with pinpoint accuracy.

"Clearly, there's a problem within the Pakistani military, both because it's a cancer on Pakistani society and because, as a military, it's incompetent. Is Asim Munir going to keep his job? Basically, Pakistan needs to clean house, but it's an open question whether they are too far gone to do that," Rubin told news agency ANI.

Furthermore, he said that this was a conflict that was foisted upon India, and New Delhi did what was necessary. "But ultimately, it's the job of India to draw a red line and say no, we will never tolerate terrorist attacks coming across our border, so India did what was absolutely necessary."

In just 23 minutes, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jammed and circumvented Pakistan's air defence systems, completing the mission while all the Indian assets returned back safely.

Strikes were conducted on Pakistani airbases, including Noor Khan and Rahim Yar Khan, utilising loitering munitions known as 'kamikaze drones.' As a result of India's precision strikes, over 100 terrorists were killed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).