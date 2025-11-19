The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh is likely to seek Interpol's help to get ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal extradited from India to Dhaka, as per Bangladeshi media reports. Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal's (ICT) prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said that preparations to request an Interpol Red Notice for the "two fugitives on the basis of a conviction warrant".

"Both the accused are absconding, and an application has already been submitted to Interpol, along with the Tribunal's arrest warrant, seeking issuance of a Red Notice. Now we will ask the organisation, through the foreign ministry, to issue a new Red Notice based on the conviction warrant instead of the arrest warrant," Tamim was quoted as saying by The Financial Express.

He added that Hasina and Kamal must surrender and file appeals within 30 days, a key requirement under the special tribunal law. The development comes days after the ICT in Dhaka sentenced the two of them to death in absentia.

On Monday, Hasina and Kamal were sentenced to death in absentia for "crimes against humanity" during the July-August 2024 unrest in the country. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, avoided execution and received a 5-year prison term.

After the student protests were hijacked by extremist groups and forced Hasina to quit, she fled to India and is currently reported to be in New Delhi. Kamal is also believed to be in India on a self-imposed exile.

After Monday’s verdict, Asif Nazrul, the Yunus administration’s Adviser on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, announced that Dhaka would formally approach New Delhi to seek the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

India has not issued a direct reply to Dhaka’s outreach so far, but released a cautious statement following the ICT’s decision to award both leaders the death penalty. New Delhi reiterated that it is committed to the "best interests of the people of Bangladesh" and will "always engage constructively with all stakeholders".

Earlier, Bangladeshi police requested Interpol red notices for 12 "absconding" individuals accused of crimes against humanity, a list that includes Sheikh Hasina, after multiple cases were registered last year. The plan to seek Interpol's help came out in the public domain days after Dhaka's foreign ministry said that it is preparing to write to New Delhi for the same. The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said that it was finalising a note to be sent to India, and might send it within days.