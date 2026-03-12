Is there a LPG shortage in your state? Here’s what Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra, Haryana, others say

LPG shortage: The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has stoked fears of an LPG shortage across the country. The government has taken measures to assuage these fears amid reports of LPG hoarding.

Meanwhile Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that efforts are underway to bring the LPG crisis under control and that avenues are opening for India to secure additional supply. He added that some details about the strait cannot be revealed due to diplomatic sensitivity.

Additionally, the United Nations warned of significant risks to global trade and development, higher food prices and cost-of-living, if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

However, some states have issued statements and measures about the LPG shortage. Here’s what’s happening across states and Union Territories:

DELHI: The Chief Minister’s office assured normal supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in the capital, and urged residents to avoid falling for rumours about potential shortages. It also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing.

UTTARAKHAND: The state government has decided to provide gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions on a priority basis. It has begun preparing to provide wood for commercial use. There is adequate availability of domestic gas cylinders, the chief secretary said. In the meantime, supply of cylinders to hotels, dhabas, and other commercial establishments would be limited.

RAJASTHAN: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said there is adequate supply. “There is no problem in the supply of cooking gas in Rajasthan,” he added, and asked officials to closely monitor the availability and distribution of gas cylinders. He directed them to set up control rooms at the state and district levels, and canceled the leaves of officials in the food and civil supplies department.

HARYANA: CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting to review the gas and fuel supply situation in the state. Officials of oil companies told him that petrol, diesel and domestic LPG supply is normal at present, with adequate stock available. Necessary directions have been issued to all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and district food and supplies controllers across the state to prevent hoarding or black marketing.

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Satish Sharma chaired a meeting to review the stock and supply of petroleum products across the Union territory. He directed concerned authorities to closely monitor the supply situation and ensure there is no shortage of essential petroleum products in any district, as well as stressing the need for proactive planning and preparedness in light of the emerging developments in West Asia.

ANDHRA PRADESH: CM N Chandrababu Naidu said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the state, but asked officials to coordinate with the Centre to ensure uninterrupted supply. He stressed on the continued supply to schools and hospitals, and asked officials to maintain strict vigilance to prevent blackmarketing of LPG cylinders.Andhra Pradesh has over 1.6 crore domestic LPG connections and nearly 10 lakh commercial connections, as per officials.

ASSAM: Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said LPG supply will be prioritised for health institutions, educational institutions and households, and the government is ensuring adequate measures for uninterrupted supply of essential fuel commodities. There is a a requirement of 1.91 lakh domestic cylinders every day of 14.2 kgs for the entire Northeast market. Of this, 1.34 lakh is consumed by Assam alone.

GUJARAT: The Gujarat government has formed a committee to coordinate with the Centre to ensure adequate supplies of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The panel has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The state government will ensure that household gas supply is not affected. State minister Jitu Vaghani said that the state and central governments are working to secure about 80 per cent of the supply of commercial gas cylinders.

PUDUCHERRY: The government asked the public to not believe rumours of shortages, and added that there is sufficient stock of domestic LPG cylinders. Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of Puducherry, in a release, warned that any diversion of domestic cylinders to other purposes will attract action under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act 1955, and also under other applicable laws for the time being in force.

Appealing to the public not to panic, the Director said consumers are advised to cooperate with the authorities and rely only on official information provided by the government.

GOA: Goa -- primarily run on tourism -- is grappling with the LPG shortage as several restaurants fear closure. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters late Tuesday night that he will discuss the issue with the Union Petroleum Minister. "It is a concern for the tourism industry. We will try to resolve the problem as soon as possible," he said. Goa has more than 3,000 registered restaurants.