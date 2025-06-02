Business Today
News
india
'Is this really something people pay for?': User flags ₹2.7 lakh rent for a 3 BHK flat in Bengaluru

'Is this really something people pay for?': User flags ₹2.7 lakh rent for a 3 BHK flat in Bengaluru

The exorbitant rent and deposit for the "decent-ish" 3 BHK had fellow Reddit users scratching their heads in disbelief. Here's what netizens had to say on the listing

Mehak Agarwal
  • Updated Jun 2, 2025 11:32 AM IST
'Is this really something people pay for?': User flags ₹2.7 lakh rent for a 3 BHK flat in BengaluruThe social media user mentioned that the deposit to be paid is humongous.

A Reddit user recently flagged the steep rent of a 3 BHK flat in Bengaluru's Haralur area. He also mentioned that the security deposit amount is humongous. 

As per the screenshot shared by the user, one needs to pay a rent of ₹2.7 lakh for a 3 BHK flat in a housing society in Haralur. The buyer of this flat, if any, would need to pay a deposit of ₹15 lakh. 

While sharing the screenshot of the 3 BHK flat's listing, the user wrote: "Is this really something people pay for? I looked at the images they've provided and it looks at best a decent-ish apartment. What is going on? Am I missing something? Or have people in Bangalore started paying this kind of money for shit apartments?"

2.7L rent for a 3bhk in Haralur?
byu/anotherimbaud inindianrealestate

The exorbitant rent and deposit for the "decent-ish" 3 BHK had fellow Reddit users scratching their heads in disbelief. "I think it may be a mistake, people are not stupid to pay such amounts," one Redditor said.

"I think an extra zero has been added by mistake," a user commented. 

"Seriously, how do they come up with these security deposit numbers though... 6 month rent, 8 month rent, 12 month rent, lifetime rent plus your 1 year salary," one of the users wrote. 

"No broker rightly suggestion 'apply loan'," another Redditor said in jest. 

"One can place a sell order for HDFC Bank shares at 1 lakh rupees per share. That doesn’t make it worth 1 lakh," a user noted. 

Some users even suggested the ad might be a fake one or test listing since the quoted rent is much higher than the area's actual rates.

"No, this is false. Added one more zero by mistake," a user commented. 

"I live in this society, it was even shared in our society group , everybody had a great laugh. Its either a troll post or some one posted it by mistake," a Redditor said. 

Published on: Jun 2, 2025 11:31 AM IST
