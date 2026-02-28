Israel strikes Iran: Air India, IndiGo, Delhi airport issue advisories amid airspace closure

Air travel between India and Israel faced disruption on February 28 after Israel shut its airspace following military strikes on Iran, prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue urgent advisories and operational updates.

An Air India spokesperson said flight AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on February 28 was forced to turn back mid-journey due to the closure of Israeli airspace. “AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed,” the spokesperson said.

Air India has cancelled all its flights to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo said it was closely monitoring developments in the region. “Travel Advisory: We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves. Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details. We will continue to keep you informed and remain fully committed to providing our unwavering support during this period,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Indira Gandhi International Airport, also issued an advisory warning of potential disruptions. “Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East region, westbound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before leaving for the airport. For flight updates you may refer to our website. Your patience and cooperation are sincerely appreciated. Please rely only on official channels for verified updates on the situation,” DIAL said on X.

The advisories come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering precautionary airspace closures and operational changes across key international routes. Airlines said they would continue to monitor the security situation and prioritise passenger and crew safety as developments unfold.