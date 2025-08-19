ISRO's space expansion: India will triple number of satellites within next 4 years

India currently operates 55 satellites in orbit, but the number will triple within the next three to four years, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Tuesday. He also outlined the space agency's ambitious roadmap that includes a 40-storey-high rocket, a space station by 2035, and new missions to Venus and beyond.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Osmania University in Hyderabad, Narayanan said ISRO is already working on the next generation of launch vehicles with unprecedented payload capacity. "Right now, we are working on a next-generation launcher. You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height," he said.

Narayanan said the coming year is lined up with multiple projects, including a NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellite, the N1 rocket, and the launch of a 6,500 kg communication satellite of the United States using Indian launchers. ISRO also plans to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a military communication satellite for the Indian Navy to replace the GSAT-7 (Rukmini).

Looking further ahead, Narayanan announced that "by 2035, a 52-tonne mass space station is going to be built," while India's Venus Orbiter mission remains on the workbench.

He highlighted India's achievements in human spaceflight, recalling the recent mission of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station. "The original project was scheduled for June 11. However, a day before, a team-led by me identified a leakage in the rocket, it was postponed to June 25," Narayanan said. "And with that, if the rocket would have taken off, it would have been a catastrophic failure. Based on the insistence of Indians, the Indian education system, the training of ISRO, the rocket was corrected. Today we have accomplished a safe mission, not only Subashanhu Shukla, but along with him three more international astronauts."

Speaking later to reporters, Narayanan confirmed, "Shubhanshu Shukla has successfully come back (after spending 20 days in space). His experience is going to feed India's Gaganyaan programme." Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for building a pool of 40-50 astronauts to lead future missions, Narayanan replied, "In the future it will happen. Whatever the prime minister has said, it will happen."

Placing India's journey in perspective, Narayanan noted that the country has launched more than 4,000 rockets since 1975, when its first satellite Aryabhatta was placed into orbit with foreign support. Since then, 133 satellites of various types have been launched, including GSAT-11, a 6,000 kg high-throughput communication satellite.

India, he added, has set benchmarks in space science. "India has the best camera on the moon with 32-centimeter resolution and is the only country till today to have succeeded Mars orbiter mission in the first attempt while none of the developed countries could do so," he said. He also recalled that ISRO was the first organisation to launch 104 satellites in a single rocket on the first attempt.

Narayanan said that ISRO has built the Aditya L1 satellite to study the sun. "Not only studying the sun, it has brought 20 terabit data. India is one among four countries having the capability which has built the satellite for studying the sun,” he said.

