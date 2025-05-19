'Issues we face today are not new': DK Shivakumar says Bengaluru floods a legacy of years of neglect

As heavy rains battered Bengaluru and left several areas flooded, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday acknowledged the long-standing civic issues plaguing the city, saying the crisis was not new but one his government is committed to solving with "long-term, sustainable solutions."

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote: "Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is — we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions."

He said he was "deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru" and has been in continuous touch with officials, closely monitoring the situation. "I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on ground," he added.

"To my fellow Bengalureans — I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them. I stand with you," Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received around 40 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas. Sai Layout was among the worst affected, with residents reporting soaked furniture, submerged vehicles, and damaged electronics. Tree branches were seen crashing in multiple localities, while residents blamed clogged drains and poor civic upkeep for the flooding.

The frustration was echoed on social media. Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar posted, "We've got AI to detect cancer, drone delivery for biryani and apps to schedule your pet’s meditation session. But no clue how to build a decent drainage system. And this is the tech capital of the country."

"Maybe it’s the system or it's us. Maybe we were too busy building unicorns to notice the roads turning into rivers. One thing is for sure — the ESOPs, villas, and startup exits won’t buy us a shortcut through this mess," he added.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai also weighed in, posting: "Bengaluru sees boats on streets after heavy rain floods city. Manyata Tech Park under 2 feet water. Repeated flooding in the same places show repeated failure of Karnataka BJP and Congress Karnataka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Pl solve this."

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in several districts across Karnataka, including Udupi, Belagavi, and Shivamogga. It warned of more rain accompanied by gusty winds, temporary power disruptions, and uprooting of trees. People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.