In a public admission, a top Pakistan Air Force official on Friday acknowledged the military's role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. The statement came amid rising pressure over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, drawing a direct connection between the two incidents.

"We tried to tell them with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama,” said Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, who heads the Pakistan Air Force’s public relations wing. He was speaking at a press conference alongside Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and a Navy spokesperson.

“If Pakistan's airspace, land, waters, or its people are threatened, there can be no compromise. It cannot go unnoticed. We owe it to our nation,” Ahmed said. “The pride and trust the Pakistani people have in their armed forces is something we always uphold, at all costs. We tried to convey that through our tactical brilliance in Pulwama; now, we have demonstrated our operational progress and strategic acumen.”

This has come just a week after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan had been harbouring terrorists for over 3 decades. "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades you know and the West including Britain," Asif told Sky News in an interview. He was responding to a question on if Pakistan has a long history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied any role in the Pulwama bombing, which was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber. Following the February 14, 2019 attack, then Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected India’s accusations and demanded evidence, despite JeM claiming responsibility. India later submitted a dossier linking the bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, to the group’s base in Bahawalpur.

In response to the attack, India launched airstrikes on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation involved Mirage 2000 jets and targeted what India described as the group's largest training facility. The strike triggered an aerial clash that led to the capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released.

Aurangzeb Ahmed’s statement also casts doubt on Pakistan’s denial of involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where similar tactics were observed. Lt Gen Chaudhry, who stood beside Ahmed during the briefing, is the son of nuclear scientist Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, who once met al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and is listed on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list.

The acknowledgement comes after years of denial from Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership. Ahmed’s remark in front of the media appears to undercut that long-held official position.