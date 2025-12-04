'It wasn't some elaborate orchestration': Putin on impromptu carpool with PM Modi at SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his viral and impromptu carpool moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in China's Tianjin in September this year was not an "elaborate orchestration". The two shared a ride in an Aurus sedan to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Tianjin.

He said that the car ride, which became one of the most widely photographed moments between the two leaders, was his idea.

In an exclusive interview with India Today and Aaj Tak, Putin said that the car ride with PM Modi was a symbol of their friendship. He added that the two leaders mostly spoke about the SCO Summit's agenda during the car ride.

"It wasn’t pre-planned. We stepped outside, my car was there, and I suggested that we ride together. It wasn’t some elaborate orchestration; we simply got into the car as two friends," Putin said. He added that they talked throughout the drive, adding that they even sat inside the car for quite some time afterwards.

At the time, Prime Minister Modi posted a photo of the carpool with President Putin on X.

Modi wrote: "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful. pic.twitter.com/oYZVGDLxtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Reports at the time suggested that Putin wanted to travel alongside PM Modi from the venue to the hotel.

He waited for around 10 minutes for Modi to join him before they left together, as per these reports.

The two leaders continued their discussions for around 45 minutes inside the vehicle after reaching the hotel before proceeding to their formal bilateral meeting. Their formal bilateral lasted for about an hour and focused on energy, defence, and global issues.