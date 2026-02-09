Singer-composer Adnan Sami on Monday slammed the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for questioning his meeting with Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He pushed back against attempts to question his patriotism by invoking his father's past.

The row began after Sami attended a two-day RSS centenary event in Mumbai over the weekend, where he was photographed sharing a meal with Bhagwat. Several other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, were also present.

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On Sunday, Sami had posted pictures from the event, calling Bhagwat "an incredible gentleman & beautiful soul" and saying the RSS chief had cleared "many myths & misconceptions."

Mr Dear respected fellow patriots from the Maharashtra Congress ( @INCMaharashtra),

It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds. Regardless, today… — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2026

By Monday, the meeting had drawn political fire. In a post on X, the Congress alleged that Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and had been involved in the 1965 war, including the attack on the Pathankot air base. The party wrote: "RSS = anti-national."

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned what message the RSS was sending by sharing a meal with Sami. He also referred to the presence of another actress at the event against whom there is a lookout notice in an economic offence case, and said: "What message are you giving to the country? Is the Sangh trying to sweep sins under the rug?" Raut further charged that the Sangh should accept responsibility for the country becoming the "slave" of America, referring to the recent Indo-US trade deal.

Sami's response was direct. Addressing the Maharashtra Congress, he argued that individuals should not be judged by their forefathers' actions. It would not be fair, he wrote, "if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds."

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He pointed out that India today acknowledges Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite the trauma of Partition. "Once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on," he wrote, adding: "Similarly, kindly move on..."

Turning to Raut, Sami used sarcasm and said: "It will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you! I'm not a politician, I'm a musician who spreads love through his songs and therefore will love everyone who gives me love- I love you all too...Try love next time...That’s all!

