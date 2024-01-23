'It's a big hit in Middle East': Rahul Gandhi gets schooled for saying 'best-tasting' Meghalaya pineapples aren't being promoted

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is getting slammed on social media for saying that the Centre has not developed any infrastructure to promote Meghalaya's best-tasting pineapple. Gandhi, who was recently in Meghalaya during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that he had never tasted a pineapple more delicious than what he tasted in the northeastern state. He then asked why these pineapples were not sold to the entire world. "Why is the best-tasting pineapple in the world not being sold in London, New York, or Tokyo? Why are the farmers not benefiting from the sale of pineapples to the rest of the world?"

The Congress leader said this was not happening because the infrastructure had not been developed to send these pineapples to the rest of the world. "It is important that we develop a vision for Meghalaya," he said while addressing a crowd. Gandhi was, however, fact-checked, with many listing the initiatives taken by the central government to promote Meghalaya's pineapples.

Karthik Reddy, a social media user, said Rahul Gandhi had no idea what was happening in India. He said Meghalya's pineapples are a big hit in the Middle East and other countries, and that the Modi government had organised a pineapple festival, which was celebrated at Delhi's 'Dilli Haat'. Reddy said that the brand Anaras has been developed under the Centre's ODOP (One District One Product) concept for dried spicy pineapple from the district Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya.

In August 2023, Union Minister Raj Giriraj Singh and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Meghalaya Pineapple Fest–2023 at Dilli Haat in New Delhi. The festival was organised to celebrate Meghalaya's famed produce, the succulent Kew pineapples.

Riccha Dwivedi, a media observer based in the northeast, said just last year, there was a Meghalaya Pineapple festival in Dilli Haat. She also shared a news clip that said "Meghalaya exporting over 1.3 tonnes of Pineapples to the Middle East".

Rishi Bagree, another social media user, also shared news reports of Meghalaya's pineapple exports to UAE. He said Gandhi's team does not even check before preparing his speech."

Rajeev Kumar, an oil and gas professional, blamed the opposition saying this did not happen because the Congress blocked the commercialisation of agriculture by bulldozing the farm laws.

The North-Eastern states contribute a whopping 51.18 per cent of the total pineapple production in India. Meghalaya contributes 7.69 per cent (APEDA 2021-22), making the state one of the top 5 pineapple producing states in the country.

India Today reported in August last year that the finest Meghalayan pineapples had reached the Al-Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. This was made possible, the report said, through collaboration with the Lulu Group, introducing these pineapples to consumers in the Gulf markets.